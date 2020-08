"Be ready for every possible situation" - Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane's instructions to the Army

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Lucknow on Friday on his first official visit. He praised the operation preparedness of the Central Command. In fact, tension is increasing with China on LAC, in such a situation, from the Prime Minister to the Chief of Army Staff are constantly active to take stock of the preparedness of the army and increase the morale of the soldiers.