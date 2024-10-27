Advertisement
School dress supplier, dies in police custody in Lucknow's Chinhat police station

Oct 27, 2024
The police is under fire over the death of a youth in Chinhat police station in Lucknow. The family has alleged that the youth died due to police torture...the family claims that there were injury marks on the youth's body. The CCTV footage before the youth's death has surfaced...you can see in the video that the man lying down coughs first...the accused sitting nearby go to help him...it looks like in the CCTV...that the people present with the man are pleading for help...but no help is received...and the youth dies in the police station.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK