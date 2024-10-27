videoDetails

AQI crosses 400 in Delhi Air Quality Index before Diwali Festival

| Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Even before Diwali, the situation in Delhi NCR is worsening due to pollution... This morning, fog was seen in many areas of Delhi due to pollution.. AQI level was recorded at 405 in the Anand Vihar area.. the AQI reached 400 in the morning in Bavna.. AQI was recorded at 405 in the morning in Sahibabad.. AQI level reached 375 in Ghaziabad.. the level of pollution has increased so much that it is becoming difficult to even breathe.