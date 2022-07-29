Bengal Recruitment Scam: Will Partha's secrets be revealed?
Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in education recruitment scam, underwent medical test at ESI Hospital. Arpita Mukherjee cried a lot during the medical test at ESI Hospital and Partha Chatterjee said there is a conspiracy against him. So far, more than 50 crores has been recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's apartments. Major raids were conducted at two places.
