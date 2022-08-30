Bengaluru Idgah case: Supreme Court hearing in Bengaluru Idgah case

Hearing is going on in the Supreme Court today regarding the Idgah ground in Bangalore. The Karnataka government's decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi has been challenged by the Waqf Board, saying the grounds are its property

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

