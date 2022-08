Bengaluru Idgah case: The Supreme Court sent the Idgah case to the CJI's bench

Now the new bench will hear the Idgah case in Bengaluru today. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Now the new bench will hear the Idgah case in Bengaluru today. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice.