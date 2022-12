videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: Union Health Minister to Hold Important Meeting on Covid New Variant

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

After the entry of Corona's new variant BF 7 in India, central government is seen taking big steps against it. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold an important meeting regarding Corona today. In this meeting, he can discuss many significant issues. Know in detail what will happen in this meeting.