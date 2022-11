Bhagirath Palace Fire: Many shops gutted in Bhagirath Palace Market fire incident in Chandni Chowk

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace Market has witnessed a massive fire incident in the last 12 hours. Many shops have been burnt to ashes in this fire. While there is no human injury in this incident because it took place late at night.