Bhagwant Mann comments ahead of Amritpal's arrest, criticizes Punjab's Law and order

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

The arrest of Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal Singh is fixed any time. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and gave a thorough hearing to the law and order situation. He said, 'evil eye on peace is not tolerated'