Bhagwant Mann Marriage: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries Dr Gurpreet Kaur

Today is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wedding. The program has started at the Chief Minister's residence. Kirtan has started and Anand Karaj is about to start in no time. CM Kejriwal has also reached CM Mann's house.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

