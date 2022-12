videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says 'Instructions Are Given Due to COVID Spread''

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hits hard at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement over Bharat Jodo Yatra Ban. Anurag Thakur said, 'No restrictions were put before on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Due to Corona outbreak, instructions are given.