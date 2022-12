videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra arrives in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra seen without masks

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra has arrived in Delhi. His entire family has participated in this yatra organized under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Where Sonia Gandhi participated in this journey wearing a mask. So there Robert Vadra and Rahul Gandhi appeared without masks.