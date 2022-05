Bhilwara Violence: Main accused of murder still absconding, heavy tension in the area

A youth was brutally murdered in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, after which there is tension in the area. It is being told that on Tuesday night, two people stabbed the youth Adarsh ​​with a knife, after which he died in the hospital. Police have arrested three people on the charge of murder while the main accused is absconding.