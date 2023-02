videoDetails

Bhiwani Murder Case: Rajasthan Police Alleged Of Assaulting Pregnant Wife Of The Accused

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

The brutality of Rajasthan Police has come to fore in Bhiwani murder case. Rajasthan Police has been accused of killing the pregnant wife of the accused. The mother of the accused has complained about this in police station.