videoDetails

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as Gujarat's New Chief Minister Along with 16 Ministers

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time today. Including him, 16 more MLAs took oath as ministers and made a place in the cabinet. Know who are those 16 ministers in this report.