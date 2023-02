videoDetails

Big Accident take place in Delhi's Anand Parbat Area

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

A big accident took place last night in Anand Parvat area of Delhi. 4 people died here. The MCD truck crushed the laborers and children working on the road. The speeding truck had become uncontrollable. This incident happened at around 1:30 in the night.