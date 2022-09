Big action on mafia Atiq Ahmed, three properties worth 16 crores will be attached

Big action has been taken against Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh. Three properties worth Rs 16 crore will be attached. This action will be taken against Atiq under the Gangster Act.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

