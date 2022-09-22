NewsVideos

Big action on PFI, more than 100 arrested including chief

|Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
At present, the biggest raid is going on against PFI in 12 states. National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate have raided 50 locations of PFI and more than 100 people have been arrested. Amit Shah is holding a high-level meeting amid the raids. <iframe width="100%"height="350"src=https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/100-pfi-leaders-detained-in-country-wide-raids-on-locations-linked-to-pfi-2512993.html/embed   frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>    

