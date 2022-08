Big Farmers' Protest In Delhi Today

Today there is a mahapanchayat of farmers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. However, permission has not been received from the police for this Mahapanchayat. Know which routes you should avoid today.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Today there is a mahapanchayat of farmers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. However, permission has not been received from the police for this Mahapanchayat. Know which routes you should avoid today.