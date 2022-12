videoDetails

Big news in Tunisha Sharma case, police reach court regarding Sheejan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Actress Tunisha Sharma's mother has made very serious allegations against Sheejan. In Friday's press conference, Tunisha's mother has claimed that it could be a case of murder and it was done by none other than Sheejan. Tunisha's mother claims that Sheejan slapped her daughter.