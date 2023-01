videoDetails

Big statement of Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif- 'The war with India spoiled the condition of Pakistan. Hindi news

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Paksitan's PM Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan has suffered loss by fighting 3 wars with India. Pakistan is economically weak. Poverty and unemployment have increased in Pakistan. UAE can bring India-Pak together. He has given this statement in an interview.