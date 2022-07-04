NewsVideos

Big success for Delhi Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

The police have achieved great success in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder. Ankit Sirsa, who shot Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police along with his accomplice. Ankit Sirsa is the same shooter who shot Sidhu from close range.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
The police have achieved great success in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder. Ankit Sirsa, who shot Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police along with his accomplice. Ankit Sirsa is the same shooter who shot Sidhu from close range.

All Videos

Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma
2:28
Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
2:53
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
5:55
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?

Trending Videos

2:28
Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma
2:53
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
5:55
Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
Ankit Sirsa,shooter ankit sirsa,ankit sirsa arrested,sidhu moose wala ankit sirsa,ankit sirsa sidhu moose waala murder,ankit sirsa sachin bhiwani,shooter ankit sirsa arrested by delhi police,sidhu moosewala shooter ankit sirsa arrested,ankit sersa,ankit sirsa gangster arrested,ankit gujjar encounter,ankit gujjar greater noida,Ankit Gujjar,Sharp shooters,gangster ankit gurjar,sidhu moose wala shooter,gangster ankit gurjar murder,moose wala case,