Big success for Delhi Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

The police have achieved great success in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder. Ankit Sirsa, who shot Sidhu Moose Wala, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police along with his accomplice. Ankit Sirsa is the same shooter who shot Sidhu from close range.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

