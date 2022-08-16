NewsVideos

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Bihar's new ministers and their departments

There has been a division of the ministry in Bihar. Ministers have been given their portfolios. Tejashwi Yadav has got Health Department, Road Construction Department and Urban Development Department. Along with this, Tej Pratap Yadav has been given the responsibility of Forest and Environment Department.

|Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
