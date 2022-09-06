Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a visit to Delhi where he has met Sitaram Yechury. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that if all the parties will get together then it will be a big deal. Nitish Kumar will also meet Kejriwal today.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a visit to Delhi where he has met Sitaram Yechury. After the meeting, Nitish Kumar said that if all the parties will get together then it will be a big deal. Nitish Kumar will also meet Kejriwal today.