videoDetails

Bihar: ED raids properties of Lalu Yadav's close aide Abu Dujana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

ED raid at the house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's close leader and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana. The floor of his house is being broken and Dojana's park is also being excavated.