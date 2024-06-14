Advertisement
Government to make big change in Agniveer Scheme?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
The government is finally planning to make changes regarding the Agniveer scheme. According to sources, the Indian Army is also internally evaluating this plan and may present its report before the government. The phase of brainstorming on Agneepath scheme has started in the country. According to sources, after the initiative of the government, now the army can recommend major changes in this plan. Will the salary of firefighters be increased?

