Mortal Remains of 45 brought back to Kochi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Kuwait Building Fire Highlights: Air Force plane returned to Kochi carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire. CM Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were present at the moment. Along with this, State Foreign Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh was also present.