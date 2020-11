Bihar Election 2020: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their votes in Patna

CM candidate of Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav, along with his mother Rabri Devi, went to the Veterinary College in Patna to cast their votes. Tejashwi appealed to the people of Bihar to participate in the festival of democracy. He also appealed to people to use masks and sanitizers.