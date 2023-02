videoDetails

Bihar: Grand Alliance rally against BJP, Amit Shah also hold Rally in Champaran Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

This rally is special in view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Rally of grand alliance against BJP is being considered important for uniting opposition unity, on the other hand Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a rally in Champaran today.