Bihar Holi Firing: Controversy over applying gulal in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Terrible incident took place during Holi Celebration in Bihar's Patna. During the celebrations, there was a dispute between two people about applying Gulal and the dispute increased so much that one person was shot dead. At present, the police is looking for the accused.