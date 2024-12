videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Haqqani Network Leader Killed in Kabul

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, the chief of the Haqqani Network, has been killed in a suicide attack in Kabul. He was targeted while heading for prayers, and four of his bodyguards also died. The attack is suspected to be carried out by ISIS-Khorasan, though no group has claimed responsibility yet.