Bihar News: Boat Carrying Nearly 55 People Sinks in Ganga River in Bihar's Danapur

A boat sank in the Ganges river in Patna's Danapur. There were about 55 passengers was on the boat. Although many of these people were able to save their lives by swimming, but many are still missing.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

