Bihar: Police team attacked in Bagaha, illegal liquor traders pelted stones. Hooch tragedy in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
The police team which went to raid the liquor mafia in Bihar's Bagaha became the victim of an attack

