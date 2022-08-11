Bihar Political Crisis Update: ED will now go to Bihar - Bhupesh Baghel

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the record eighth time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as his Deputy in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the record eighth time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as his Deputy in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.