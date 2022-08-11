NewsVideos

Bihar Political Crisis Update: ED will now go to Bihar - Bhupesh Baghel

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the record eighth time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as his Deputy in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the record eighth time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as his Deputy in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

All Videos

Learn tips from RJ Naini to start the wonderful day
1:49
Learn tips from RJ Naini to start the wonderful day
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2:2
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi has targeted those who do free politics
4:41
PM Modi has targeted those who do free politics
Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'
6:36
 Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'
These days people in Bolivia are very angry with the government
2:6
These days people in Bolivia are very angry with the government

Trending Videos

1:49
Learn tips from RJ Naini to start the wonderful day
2:2
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
4:41
PM Modi has targeted those who do free politics
6:36
Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'
2:6
These days people in Bolivia are very angry with the government
Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,ZEE LIVE,Breaking News,Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar tejashwi yadav,nitish kumar tejashwi yadav shapath grahan,tejashwi yadav shapath grahan,nitish tejashwi swearing in,Nitish Kumar oath ceremony,JDU,JDU RJD,jdu rjd alliance,jdu rjd gathbandhan,rjd jdu,bihar news live,bihar politics news,Bihar political crisis,Tej Pratap Yadav,Lalu Prasad Yadav,tejashwi yadav deputy cm bihar,New CM,new cm of bihar,bihar new cm oath,NDA,