Bihar Political Crisis Update: ED will now go to Bihar - Bhupesh Baghel
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the record eighth time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as his Deputy in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar's Chief Minister for the record eighth time. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as his Deputy in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.