NewsVideos

Bihar Politics: Bihar law minister Kartik Kumar shifted to sugarcane department

The department of Bihar minister Karthik Kumar has been changed. He has now been made the Minister of Sugarcane Industries. Earlier he was made the Law Minister. The court had issued a warrant against Karthik Kumar in the kidnapping case.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
The department of Bihar minister Karthik Kumar has been changed. He has now been made the Minister of Sugarcane Industries. Earlier he was made the Law Minister. The court had issued a warrant against Karthik Kumar in the kidnapping case.

All Videos

Police detained computer operator Shivam in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder
12:54
Police detained computer operator Shivam in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder
WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan
WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan
Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet
2:43
Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet
Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'
7:52
Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'
Speed News: BJP demands probe into Sisodia's phone
6:7
Speed News: BJP demands probe into Sisodia's phone

Trending Videos

12:54
Police detained computer operator Shivam in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder
WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan
2:43
Jammu And Kashmir: The country's new parliament will shine with the traditional Kashmiri carpet
7:52
Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'
6:7
Speed News: BJP demands probe into Sisodia's phone
kartik kumar law minister bihar,karthik kumar law minister,law minister bihar,bihar law minister,law minister of bihar,nitish kumar bihar,bihar law minister kidnapper,law minister of bihar controversy,Bihar news,Nitish Kumar,kartik singh bihar minister,bihar law minister cadnapping case,Bihar,kartik kumar,Law Minister,Bihar Politics,Bihar cabinet expansion,bihar law minister kartikeya singh,kartik kumar bihar law minister,