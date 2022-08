Bihar Politics - BJP Core Committee meeting at 5 pm

The core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be held at 5 pm in the midst of the ongoing political struggle in Bihar. Radha Mohan Singh will also attend this meeting, who has left for Patna.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

