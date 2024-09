videoDetails

Army personnel attacked in Jammu-Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

Terrorists opened fire near the army camp in Sunjwan, Jammu and Kashmir, in which an army soldier was injured. The terrorists targeted the camp, after which a search operation has been started in the area. A major terrorist attack also took place on another army camp built recently. But alert army soldiers foiled the conspiracy of the terrorists.