videoDetails

Panic after wolf attack in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Bahraich Bhediya Attack: Man-eating wolf has attacked again in Bahraich, UP. A wolf has attacked 3 people. A 3 year old girl has died in the attack of a man-eating wolf. Two women were also injured in the attack. Panic created after wolf attack. Know in this report why wolves become more ferocious on the new moon?