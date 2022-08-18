NewsVideos

Bihar Politics: JDU MLA Lacy Singh attackes her own party

It has not even been a week since a new alliance was formed in Bihar that its threads have started opening. JDU MLA Bima Bharti has made serious allegations against her own party's MLA Lacy Singh. She has demanded the removal of Lacy Singh from the post of minister.

|Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
