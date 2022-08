Bihar Politics: Lalu Yadav targeted PM Modi

Lalu Yadav has targeted PM Modi. He has said that Narendra Modi has to be defeated in 2024. Apart from this, while giving a statement on Karthik Kumar, he has said that there is no such case against Karthik.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

