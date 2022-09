Bihar: Posters projecting Nitish as PM candidate for 2024 elections put up outside JDU office

Posters put up outside JDU office in support of Nitish regarding PM candidate. In the poster, it has been written that Nitish should be made Prime Minister in 2024.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

