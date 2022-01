Bikram Singh Majithia made big allegations against Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his relative Bhupendra Singh Honey and Congress. Bikram Singh Majithia said that Rs 10 crore cash was recovered from Bhupendra Singh Honey's house. What business does Bhupendra Singh Honey do, who got so much cash from his house, what is his status?