videoDetails

BJP-AAP clash on the streets of Delhi, BJP's protest outside CM House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

In the capital Delhi, once again a tussle has started between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the mayoral election. AAP workers have demonstrated outside the Delhi BJP office. So what is going on there is that the BJP has laid siege to the house of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.