BJP, AAP launch simultaneous protests over MCD Mayor Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

A tremendous demonstration is taking place between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party regarding the mayoral election of MCD. Water has been showered on the protesters and Pravesh Verma, who is protesting, has been detained.