BJP accuses MVA of converting Yakub's grave into a tomb

In Mumbai, BJP has alleged that the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon has been converted into a tomb. Questioning Uddhav Thackeray's silence, BJP has sought answers from Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

In Mumbai, BJP has alleged that the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon has been converted into a tomb. Questioning Uddhav Thackeray's silence, BJP has sought answers from Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar.