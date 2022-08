BJP again attacked AAP over Delhi's liquor policy

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has made important disclosures on the excise policy of the Delhi government today. He said that there is uneasiness in the Aam Aadmi Party for the last few days.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 04:31 PM IST

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has made important disclosures on the excise policy of the Delhi government today. He said that there is uneasiness in the Aam Aadmi Party for the last few days.