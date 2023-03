videoDetails

'BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi's popularity', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

In the Modi surname case of 2019, Rahul Gandhi got a big shock over the two-year sentence. Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi has been taken away. The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has come to the fore. He said that BJP is feeling the popularity of Rahul Gandhi.