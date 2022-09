BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly

BJP is protesting against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. In Bengal, BJP MLAs sat on a dharna outside the assembly and raised slogans against the Mamta government.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

