BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to UP CM Yogi, says– MSP of sugarcane should be ₹400

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the sugarcane price by ₹25 per quintal. BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to CM Yogi regarding this price hike and said that the price of sugarcane in the state should be raised to ₹400 per quintal.