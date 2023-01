videoDetails

BJP National Executive Meeting: BJP's executive meeting today, PM Modi's road show before the meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

BJP National Executive Meeting: Mission 2024 and the strategy for the assembly elections will be discussed in the two-day national executive meeting. At the same time, before the meeting, PM Narendra Modi will do a grand road show between Patel Chowk to the meeting place NDMC Convention Center.